BREAKING: Axle ripped from car in Qunaba crash

Crash, Burnett Heads Rd, Qunaba, 5pm December 19, 2017. Mike Knot
Craig Warhurst
by

TWO cars have collided on Burnett Heads Road just 500m from the Turtle Roundabout.

Police and ambulance officers responded to multiple 000 calls at 5.30pm and raced to the scene.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott is at the scene of the carnage.

 

He said a Holden Cruze and Mitsubishi Pajero 4WD came together in the collision.

The force of the impact tore the back axle off the Holden Astra and it landed in a nearby cane field.

The other wheel ended up more than 20m away from the car.

 

The 4WD ended up 100m away in the same cane field.

Mr Knott said ambulance officers were treating one patient and it is thought one man had fled the scene.

Police are investigating.

