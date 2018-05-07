Menu
A man has reportedly been bitten by a dog in south Bundaberg.
A man has reportedly been bitten by a dog in south Bundaberg. Yuriy Zelenenkyy
Breaking

UPDATE: Man hospitalised after Bundy dog bite

7th May 2018 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:56 PM

UPDATE 2PM: A Queensland Ambulance spokesman says a man bitten by a dog in south Bundaberg earlier today has been transported to hospital.

The spokesman said the male victim was in a stable condition and had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm at an address in the Buss St area.

BREAKING 1.10PM: AN ambulance crew is on its way to treat a man after a reported dog bite in south Bundaberg.

A Queensland Ambulane spokeswoman said officers were on route to an address in the Buss St area.

She said there were reports the man had been bitten on the leg, with possible serious bleeding.

More details to come.

