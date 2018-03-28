Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning.
THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning. Hamish Broome
News

Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

28th Mar 2018 4:37 AM

POLICE investigations have led to two people being arrested over a brutal attack on a Casino service station worker.

Ken Whitton, 61, was threatened by three men as he opened the Liberty service station in Centre St about 7am on Sunday. The attackers were armed with a knife and metal pole.

Police said Mr Whitton was assaulted and slashed with a knife as he tried to defend himself.

Cash was stolen from the service station before the men fled the scene.

Since the incident, Mr Whitton has been recovering at Lismore Base Hospital.

Now the Richmond Police District has made a breakthrough in the case, arresting two men overnight.

The men, aged 20 and 45, were taken to Lismore Police Station.

The 20-year-old was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and cause wounding.

The 45-year-old was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and cause wounding, robbery armed with offensive weapon and an outstanding warrant.

Both men were refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.

casino northern rivers crime robbery service station
Lismore Northern Star
Bundy takeaway shop workers restrain armed robber: Cops

Bundy takeaway shop workers restrain armed robber: Cops

Crime BREAKING: A WOMAN has been charged after an alleged attempted armed robbery in Bundaberg yesterday.

  • 28th Mar 2018 8:22 AM
Drug dealer hid ammo in bread bin

Drug dealer hid ammo in bread bin

Crime Former council worker Hans Michael Hummer, 41, jailed

Facebook brings couple together in Bundy love story

Facebook brings couple together in Bundy love story

Lifestyle THEIRS is a romance that was destined to be

Local Partners