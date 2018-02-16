BREAKING: Fuel attendant speaks of armed robbery panic

Yaganti Sunil, 26, was working the night shift at United Petroleum on Walker St, when the armed robber held a knife close to his face.

UPDATE: A SERVICE station attendant has described the sheer panic that flooded through him when he was held-up at knife point by a hooded man early this morning.

Yaganti Sunil, 26, was working the night shift at United Petroleum on Walker St, when the armed robber held the blade close to his face during the frightening ordeal.

Mr Sunil spoke exclusively to the NewsMail and said the man, wearing a hood to partly disguise himself, entered the store about 1.10am brandishing a knife "the length of his arm".

"He came in and showed me the knife," he said.

"He asked me to give him money but I told him I didn't have any money.

"Then he pointed the knife close to my face and that's when I panicked."

Mr Sunil said he handed over about $700 from the till to the robber.

He said while the man was wearing a hood, his face was clearly visible.

"He was wearing a jumper but his face was very clear," he said.

"I would say he would be around 25 years old and about 5ft 10 or a bit more."

Mr Sunil, who has been working at the petrol station for four months, said he had never experienced an armed robbery in the region before but his instincts kicked in.

"I knew not to do anything crazy, it is better to just give over the money," he said.

"It all happened so quickly and was over in about one minute.

"I was a little bit scared, I called the police straight away and they were here very fast."

Police have released CCTV images of the man they are looking for.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444.

Updates to come.

UPDATE: POLICE are on the hunt for a man who held-up a service station at knife point early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said around 1.10am a man armed with a billhook knife entered the store and demanded cash from the operator who complied.

"The man subsequently left the store with a sum of cash and fled on foot heading east towards Elliott Heads Rd," the spokesperson said.

"The man is described as Caucasian, with a proportionate build, light coloured facial hair and about 180cm tall.

"He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, blue track pants with a white stripe and red shoes."

INVESTIGATION: Police are looking for this man in relation to an armed robbery. Bundaberg police

Detectives have released CCTV images of the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

More to come.

United Petroleum was held-up at knife point this morning. Ashley Clark

EARLIER: A MAN brandishing a knife has taken off with cash from a local petrol station in the early hours of this morning.

Police are currently investigating the armed robbery which happened at United Petroleum on the corner of Walker and Boundary Sts.

"The incident happened about 1.10am," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"An armed male entered the store and demanded cash.

"He had a knife."

The police spokesman said the service station attendant complied and the man left the store with an unknown amount of money.

Police investigations have begun and CCTV footage has been obtained.

More to come.