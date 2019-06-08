BREAKING: Another man drowns at Lady Elliot Island

TRAGEDY has struck once more on Lady Elliot Island as another man has drowned.

Bundaberg police were called to the island around midday and have confirmed the deceased is believed to be a 69-year-old male who was snorkelling.

There are no further details known at this time.

A report will be completed for the Coroner.

The news comes just five days after another man in his 60s drowned while snorkelling off the island on Monday and his wife, 54, was flown to Bundaberg Hospital.

In regards to the drowning on Monday, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said there were no suspicious factors involved and officers were preparing a coroner's report.