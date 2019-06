CRASH: Emergency services have been called to another crash on Rosedale Rd.

CRASH: Emergency services have been called to another crash on Rosedale Rd. Matthew Deans

UPDATE:

A FEMALE in her 20s has sustained a fracture to the lower leg as well as neck and abdominal pain in a crash on Rosedale Rd.

Another female victim also in her 20s is out of her vehicle.

BREAKING:

EMERGENCY Services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on Rosedale Rd near Witts Rd in Meadowvale.

It is believed there are three patients involved with one sustaining neck and back injuries. More to come.