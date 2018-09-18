WITNESS SPEAKS: 8-year-old boy hit by car in CBD

UPDATE 10.15AM: Senior Constable Josh Ellis has confirmed that an 85-year-old man was behind the wheel of the car that mounted a kerb and hit a young boy in the Bundaberg CBD.

The 8-year-old boy has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital as a precaution.

Car hits young boy in CBD:

Sen Const Ellis said the boy had minor cuts and grazes from the incident.

He said no charges would be laid but the driver would be issued with two infringement notices for careless driving and for a medical certificate compliance issue.

Sen Const Ellis said the police would be seeking to have the elderly man's license revoked.

"Make sure your doctors are aware of your current medical conditions, make sure you can drive and I know it's independence but you have make sure your safety and the safety of others in the public are put first," he said.

UPDATE 10AM: A WITNESS has confirmed that a young boy was hit by a car in the Bundaberg CBD this morning.

Gladstone man Michael Ewan said he saw the event unfold when a car mounted the kerb, near the post office on Bourbong St, and hit a small boy.

Mr Ewan said the car also nearly hit his niece.

He said he ran over and removed the keys out of the vehicle involved before waiting for emergency services.

The condition of the young boy is unclear but reports have said he is being taken to hospital.

9.30AM: BUNDABERG police have responded to reports that a car has hit a pedestrian on Bourbong St, near the post office.

Bundaberg ambulance are taking the pedestrian to hospital.

The road is currently blocked to traffic.

Reports say the incident happened around 9.12am.