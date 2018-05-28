Menu
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Waters, however has not been seen or heard from since.
63yo missing man last seen at Agnes campground

Tegan Annett
by
28th May 2018 1:40 PM | Updated: 3:43 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 63-year-old man reported missing south of Gladstone on May 25.

Thomas Paynter (pictured) was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Water, however has not been seen or heard from since.

He is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, similar to the one pictured, bearing Queensland registration 296 XOL.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Mr Paynter is described as Caucasian, 185cm tall, with sandy hair and blue eyes.

 

Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21. He is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, similar to the one pictured, bearing Queensland registration 296 XOL.
It is believed he is wearing a blue jacket, blue denim jeans and blue sneakers.

Any members of the public who have seen the man, his vehicle, or who has any information in relation to his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Gladstone Observer

