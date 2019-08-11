Menu
5yo child abducted from father's car

Bill North
by
11th Aug 2019 12:06 AM | Updated: 6:54 AM
5-year-old boy, Zaidan Chapman, who was taken from his father's Grafton driveway this evening (Saturday 10 August 2019).
UPDATE, 1AM: At about 12.10am the black VE Holden Commodore, registration ECL 42V, was believed to be driving north on the Pacific Highway at Wardell, just south of Ballina.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: The NSW Police Force is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a five-year-old boy, Zaidan Chapman, who was taken from his father's Grafton driveway this evening (Saturday, August 10).

It is believed the child was taken by his mother, Nyssa Boyle aged 33, who does not currently have custody of the child.

About 9.45pm the father and child arrived at their home on Ryan St, South Grafton.

The mother has taken the child directly from the car and placed him in a black VE Holden Commodore, with NSW registration ECL 42V.

The vehicle then took off at speed, driving erratically towards the Pacific Highway with the child unrestrained.

Nyssa Boyle is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm-175cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair.

Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of this woman or car. Her last known address is Raymond Rd, Tarong in Queensland.

Ring Triple-0 to provide any information about this abduction.

