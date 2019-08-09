Five Bundy drivers test positive to drugs in 7 hours

POSITIVE: Five Bundy drivers tested positive for drugs in less than seven hours.

FIVE drivers have been charged with drug driving on Bundaberg roads in less than seven hours, prompting police to remind drivers that illicit drugs can still be detected days after they were taken.

The first charge was laid against a 34-year-old Kalkie man who was stopped by police in Kay McDuff Dr about 4.30pm yesterday.

Three hours later a 30-year-old Burnett Heads man tested positive to drugs after being stopped along Princess St in East Bundaberg.

Then a 25-year-old Moore Park man was charged after he was stopped by police at Edenbrook Dr, Norville about 9pm.

Police then stopped a 21-year-old man from Millbank along Takalvan St, Kensington at 10pm before charging a 39-year old male from Baffle Creek, who was also stopped along Takalvan St, Avoca about 10.55pm.

Four of those day charged were driving Holden Commodores and all are due to appear in court in October.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said drivers should know many drugs affect different people in different ways.

"The types of drugs taken, how often they use drugs, how well hydrated they are and the potency of the drugs all has factors as to how long the drugs can stay in a persons system, however it can be days or weeks before a drug leave their system, so if people drive after taking an illegal drug, the likelihood of it showing up in tests days later is very possible," she said.