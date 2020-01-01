Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: Police charged a 47-year-old Charleville man after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted on New Year’s Eve.
CHARGED: Police charged a 47-year-old Charleville man after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted on New Year’s Eve.
News

BREAKING: 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
1st Jan 2020 8:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 47-YEAR-old Charleville man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Charleville last night.

Police have alleged that around 10.45pm the man sexually assaulted the girl at a residence on Grant Street.

The girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man has been charged with one count of rape and is due to appear in the Charleville Magistrates Court on January 20.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2000002846

Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Impact on fireworks business divides residents

        premium_icon Impact on fireworks business divides residents

        News THERE are strong views posted on the NewsMail Facebook page about the effects cancelled fireworks has had on a local business.

        Boost Juice boss becomes a Bundy Bishop

        premium_icon Boost Juice boss becomes a Bundy Bishop

        News John Sheppard wears a number of hats and Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of...

        Where to grab your groceries on New Year's Day

        premium_icon Where to grab your groceries on New Year's Day

        News Many shops will be open, but with changed hours