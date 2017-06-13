BREAKING: $40 million for Bundy in today's State Budget

ECONOMIC PLAN: Treasurer Curtis Pitt talks to Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson at the Knauf Plasterboard Factory at the Port of Bundaberg.

THERE is no money for a new Bundaberg Hospital in the 2017-18 State Budget but there are plenty of other sweeteners for local voters.

As the the Palaszczuk Government readies for a state election, they will release close to $40m in spending measures to be announced in today's budget.

While Hervey Bay Hospital gets $35m for a new emergency department the Bundaberg region will benefit from a raft of projects across the region.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the budget was about building jobs for Wide Bay.

"Around two-and-a-half years ago, Queensland Labor told Queenslanders that there was a better way," Mr Pitt said.

"A better way, that included consulting and engaging with communities, with stakeholders - big and small - and with business and industry groups and of course, individual Queenslanders.

"We promised to create jobs. We now have close to a net 60,000 extra jobs since 2015".

Top of the job creation projects for Bundaberg is $5.7m of $10m for a Mon Repos Turtle Centre redevelopment; $4m for the Bundaberg flood study to develop a 10-year Action Plan for flood mitigation; $4.3m for a new multi-purpose hall and administration block refurbishment at Kepnock State High Shool; $1.5m for Bundaberg State High School performing arts upgrade; $1.3m out of a $7m for a Bundaberg fire and rescue station replacement; $1m out of $5.2m for a new Bundaberg ambulance station; $3.5m out of $4m for the Childers auxiliary fire station relocation; $3.5m out of $4m for an Adult Step Up Step Down Facility Bundaberg; and $2.4m out of $36.7m for Paradise Dam strenghtening.

Mr Pitt said the government had implemented a clear economic plan to strengthen and grow our regional and state economies and deliver jobs.

"As a result, our $300 billion Queensland economy is growing. Confidence is up. Our unemployment rate is lower."

Mr Pitt also said the government was supporting Wide Bay businesses to expand into new markets and attracting job-creating investment to the region.

There is $35 million over five years to boost trade and investment with specific initiatives for the Wide Bay.

"A Wide Bay Trade and Investment Action Plan which will include local initiatives to boost the regional economy," Mr Pitt said

He said there will also be trade and investment training for up to 90 Wide Bay small and medium businesses.

Access for Wide Bay entrepreneurs to a business leaders program or expert advice from international business mentors.

The government is also funding two projects, including study tours and agent familiarisations, through the annual $1.2million IET Partnership.

WHAT'S IN THE BUDGET FOR BUNDY