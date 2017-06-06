24°
News

BREAKING: $4 million kicks off plan to 'flood proof' Bundy

Emma Reid
| 6th Jun 2017 1:43 PM
GETTING STARTED: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, Assistant Infrastructure Minister Glenn Butcher and Local Government Minister Mark Furner at today's announcement of Bundaberg's 10-year flood mitigation plan.
GETTING STARTED: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, Assistant Infrastructure Minister Glenn Butcher and Local Government Minister Mark Furner at today's announcement of Bundaberg's 10-year flood mitigation plan. Mike Knott BUN060617PLAN2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A $4 MILLION, 10-year plan to "flood proof Bundaberg” was launched on the banks of the Burnett River by the State Government this morning.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner, Assistant Infrastructure Minister Glenn Butcher, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey came together to make the announcement.

The $4m will go towards more "technical investigations” of four shortlisted flood mitigation options.

They are the Bundaberg East levee, Bundaberg North evacuation route, upper floodplain evacuation improvements and a floodway house-purchase scheme.

All up the four options have a total estimated cost of $140m.

Mr Furner said the plan along with a website, bundabergactionplan.initiatives.qld.gov.au, which is now live, was accessible so the community could be kept in the loop along the way.

UNDER WATER: The shop on the corner of Targo and Woondooma Sts, at the time Envious Hair and now Kayla&#39;s Expertease, was inundated during the record 2013 flood.
UNDER WATER: The shop on the corner of Targo and Woondooma Sts, at the time Envious Hair and now Kayla's Expertease, was inundated during the record 2013 flood. Max Fleet BUN300113ENV3

"As of tomorrow there will be boots on the ground,” Mr Furner said.

"So boots on the ground by geo-technical and engineering experts that will deliver outcomes in respect to what is the best project out of the four which has been identified to produce mitigation for those people in Bundaberg that need it most.”

Mr Furner said he was unfamiliar with the amount of money which had already been spent on flood proofing study in Bundaberg but the $4m was new and would start to the process.

"It's a strong positive outcome of $4m we have on the table today to make sure this process is up and running,” he said.

Mr Butcher said in the last three to four years there had been some "great consultancy with the community lead by Leanne Donaldson” and the $4m was a step in the right direction to "flood proof Bundaberg”.

He said the money from the Palaszczuk Government would make sure the work would start now after all the consultations were done.

The promise has been a long time in the making for Bundaberg which was hit by a catastrophic flood peak of 9.53m on January 29, four years ago.

The record flood caused hundreds of millions of dollars damage.

Mr Butcher said the technical assessments would start tomorrow and the "action plan would help flood proof Bundaberg”.

"This is a great day for Bundaberg,” he said.

FLOOD MITIGATION: The Queensland Government&#39;s Bundaberg 10-Year Action Plan website.
FLOOD MITIGATION: The Queensland Government's Bundaberg 10-Year Action Plan website. bundabergactionplan.initiatives.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has made a commitment to make sure this town is flood-proofed into the future.”

He said the money was not a guarantee Bundaberg would be flood free but further investments along the way would make sure it happened.

Ms Donaldson said buyback would involve land purchases or land swaps in selected Bundaberg North locations, particularly around the Hinkler Ave area, "where lives were at risk during times of flood”.

Geo-technical studies would help the government choose the best plan to move forward with.

Ms Donaldson said she was happy the plan, an election promise she made with the Premier, was now underway.

Cr Dempsey said it was a signification announcement and a step forward.

"We are three years into a 10-year project already and now see it has been extended by another three years,” the mayor said.

"Time is of the essence.

"The community of Bundaberg really looks forward to seeing the commitment of funds in the upcoming budget (on Tuesday).”

He said people may sleep a little bit easier now but it was important to see flood mitigation now delivered.

THE FINAL FOUR

PLAN: A map indicating where the Bundaberg East levee would be built.
PLAN: A map indicating where the Bundaberg East levee would be built. Jay Fielding

Levee at East Bundaberg

This option includes construction of a levee along the south bank of the river to reduce flooding in Bundaberg East. It would require construction of two floodgates (with one large floodgate for Saltwater Creek).

What: This option would prevent floodwaters from the Burnett River backing up into Bundaberg South for events up to one-in-70-year flood. This option would provide protection for about 440 properties up to a one-in-70-year flood event. It would reduce flooding for about 320 properties in a one-in-a-hundred-year flood event. A flood-gate structure would be required across Saltwater Creek to prevent Burnett back-up flooding but allow local floods to pass.

Cost: $38 million

Benefits: Estimated reduction in flood damages of around $29 million.

Issues: Localised rainfall that causes flooding in Saltwater Creek may inundate properties to a greater amount if the event occurs concurrently with a Burnett River flood and the flood gate is shut.

BUNDABERG NORTH EVACUATION ROUTE

This option involves improving emergency access to Tallon Bridge by creating an extension to the bridge from Gavin St through to the roundabout near Bundaberg North State School.

What: This option would enable 1400 properties in Bundaberg North to have emergency access to Bundaberg South during a one-in-a-hundred-year flood event. It would assist in reducing impacts on people as isolation is reduced and access to emergency services is increased. It would also decrease stress due to reduced isolation and improved access to emergency services during flood events.

Cost: $42 million

Benefit: Although there is no reduction in flood damages, about 1400 properties would no longer be isolated in a one-in-a-hundred-year flood event. Evacuation times for Bundaberg North would increase by about four hours.

Issues: This option has limited benefits in very large events (e.g. larger than 2013). It would have limited benefit for those properties to the east of Hinkler Dr or south of Hinkler Park. The impact of the bridge structure has not been assessed and would need to be considered.

IMPROVEMENTS TO UPPER FLOODPLAIN EVACUATION ROUTES

This option involves provision of better evacuation routes and access during floods to the communities of Goodnight, Morganville, Pine Creek, Givelda and Electra through raising of the Perry River Bridge and construction and upgrading of 4WD tracks.

What: This option would reduce isolation time for communities in the Goodnight Scrub, Givelda and Pine Creek during large flood events. About 400-600 properties would have improved access during floods, requiring less reliance on emergency supplies. Construction would be in the order of $16 million for the Perry River Bridge and $1 million for construction of the 4WD evacuation routes. This option has minimal impact on others and would have a high chance of getting environmental approval.

Cost: $15.5 to $18 million

Benefit: This option would not reduce flood inundation of any houses. However, it would significantly reduce the duration of isolation for a large rural community. Based on the history of flood levels in the Burnett River, it is estimated the Perry River bridge is cut for about 14 days a decade. The proposed bridge upgrade would reduce the time that the bridge is cut to one day a decade. Based on the loss of income, this reduction in isolation would result in an estimated benefit of $0.7 million. However, the intangible benefits of reduced isolation and the decreased costs of emergency management during flood events would result in greater economic benefits for this option.

SCHEME TO BUY HOUSES OVER NORTH

This option would involve purchase or relocation (via land-swap) of select residential blocks in Bundaberg North deemed to be in a floodway with high depths and velocities.

What: This option would remove 130 properties from the floodplain. The purchase of houses would have a result in social changes and social impacts in this area. In rare floods (i.e. larger than 2013 flood), the flooding conditions in this area become extremely hazardous and would likely result in destruction of many houses. The costs of the option are more than eight times the benefits to be realised through reduced flood damages. However, there are other non-tangible benefits associated with reducing the risk to life during floods, especially rare floods.

Cost: $39 million

Benefit: The preliminary flood damages assessment for this option suggests that the estimated reduction in flood damages would be in the order of $5 million.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  2013 floods annastacia palaszczuk bundaberg bundaberg action plan burnett river flood mitigation flood mitigation plan glenn butcher jack dempsey leanne donaldson mark furner palaszczuk government queensland government state government

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

BIRTHDAY BASH: Fighting erupts at dad's 70th

BIRTHDAY BASH: Fighting erupts at dad's 70th

POLICE were forced to gate-crash the guest list at a 70th birthday celebration when biffo between family members broke out, fanning across two hotels.

Cashless card protesters to crash minister's meeting

PROTEST: Kathryn Wilkes doesn't want the Cashless Debit Card introduced to the Hinkler electorate.

Rallies against welfare plan in Wide Bay

Old photo shows group of Bundy boys on Bourbong

BACK IN THE DAY: Alan May, Don Evans, Alan Blackwell, Eric Kennedy (Kanga), Bob Norgrove and Billy Green.

Snapshot of a different era

Council wants mood lighting for beach critters

PRECIOUS RESOURCE: A loggerhead turtle hatchling from the Mon Repos rookery.

Disney may be interested in involvement

Local Partners

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college which pocketed $80m in government funding has been barred from providing nationally-recognised courses.

Bundy's business 'angels' bring home first place

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Britney Callaghan, Emma Deighton and Georgia Douglass at Bundaberg North State High School.

'You had me at chilli crab burger'

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Film puts spotlight on teens and tech

Screenagers explores the issue of technology.

Exploring the implications of screen time

Thursday's the day the teddy bears have their picnic

CAN YOU BEAR IT? Teddies will hit the Childers Historical Complex on Thursday.

Games, music, teddy competitions at kids' event

Wallace and Gromit star dead at 96

ACTOR Peter Sallis has died peacefully at the age of 96 with his family by his side, his agents have announced.

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

How much would you pay to meet Aussie star Chris Hemsworth?

How much would you pay to have a photo taken with Chris Hemsworth?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

International victory for cookbook author

HOUSEHOLD NAME: Author of 4 Ingredients Kim McCosker beat out seven other short-listed authors at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in China.

Kim McCosker claims top award at Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Apple says Homepod will reinvent music at your place

Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller introduces the HomePod. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSource:AFP

Smart features include the ability to ask for weather and news

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

TIDY 3 BEDROOM BRICK WITH 6M x 6M POWERED SHED

7 Pecton Place, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $245,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans, 6m x 6m powered shed and huge outdoor entertaining area this property will certainly not...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 15 x 9 SHED and 6549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2, allotment this...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!