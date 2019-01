Sharon Graham will face Gympie Magistrates Court today on charges of murder and and attempting to pervert justice in relation to the death of Bruce Saunder, whose body went through a woodchipper on a property near Gympie

THE woman accused of murdering her former boyfriend by allegedly coaxing two men to feed his body into a woodchipper will face charges of murder and perverting the course of justice in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Sharon Graham is charged with murder and attempting to pervert justice.

Peter John Koenig and Gregory Lee Roser are also listed to appear on charges of murder and attempting to pervert justice.