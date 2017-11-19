Menu
News

UPDATE: Smoke alert expected after Bruce Hwy crash

SIX-VEHICLE CRASH: Three people have been taken to Gladstone Hospital (file picture).
SIX-VEHICLE CRASH: Three people have been taken to Gladstone Hospital (file picture). Contributed
Andrew Thorpe
by

3:40PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed two more vehicles than previously reported were involved in the traffic crash near Bororen this afternoon.

The crash occurred north of Norton's Corner, about 3kms north of Miriam Vale.

Two lanes of the highway are closed and one remains open, with police directing traffic.

A female patient with abdominal pain and two other patients with minor injuries have been taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Rural fire fighters are fighting a grass fire beside the highway, with a smoke alert expected to be issued shortly.

 

INTERACTIVE MAP | Approximate location

 

1:57PM: TWO cars and two trucks have been involved in a crash on the Bruce Hwy near Bororen.

Ten people were in the four vehicles at the time of the crash, and have all been accounted for with no one trapped.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane shortly before 1.10pm, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene, with ambulance officers from Miriam Vale currently assessing two people and ambulances from Gladstone and Calliope also on the way.

A female patient with abdominal pain and a male with minor injuries are expected to be transported to Gladstone Hospital soon.

A grass fire is believed to have broken out beside the highway, and delays are expected for drivers travelling south.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Gladstone Observer
