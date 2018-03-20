Breakfast is schools' choice

Schools can choose to offer brekkie, says the department.

THE Department of Education has responded to a NewsMail story about breakfast programs in local schools.

Bargara man Barry Stick ruffled feathers with a Facebook post claiming that some parents send their children to school hungry.

A department spokeswoman said principals, in consultation with the school community, could choose to offer a breakfast program and determine how it would operate.

"Breakfast programs may be delivered in a variety of ways including by the tuckshop, by the chaplain or student welfare worker, or through other community organisations,.”

"The operation of a breakfast program is specific to each school and information is recorded locally.”

Last year the Queensland Government committed an extra $1 million over four years to expand school breakfast programs.