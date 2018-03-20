Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Schools can choose to offer brekkie, says the department.
Schools can choose to offer brekkie, says the department. RichHobson
News

Breakfast is schools' choice

Emma Reid
by
20th Mar 2018 2:36 PM

THE Department of Education has responded to a NewsMail story about breakfast programs in local schools.

Bargara man Barry Stick ruffled feathers with a Facebook post claiming that some parents send their children to school hungry.

A department spokeswoman said principals, in consultation with the school community, could choose to offer a breakfast program and determine how it would operate.

"Breakfast programs may be delivered in a variety of ways including by the tuckshop, by the chaplain or student welfare worker, or through other community organisations,.”

"The operation of a breakfast program is specific to each school and information is recorded locally.”

Last year the Queensland Government committed an extra $1 million over four years to expand school breakfast programs.

bargara state school barry stick bundaberg chaplaincy breakfast. facebook queensland education department school
Bundaberg News Mail
TAX ATTACK: Shorten's message to 16,000 Hinkler pensioners

TAX ATTACK: Shorten's message to 16,000 Hinkler pensioners

Politics HINKLER MP Keith Pitt is warning that 1800 local pensioners will be slugged under an ALP government.

Why this Rosedale woman is delaying chemotherapy

Why this Rosedale woman is delaying chemotherapy

Health Sandy Brett knows she could be putting her life at risk.

Group defends safety of bottled water

Group defends safety of bottled water

News Concerns raised over polymer particles

Get your bins out early

Get your bins out early

News Early garbage collection this week and next

  • 20th Mar 2018 4:22 PM

Local Partners