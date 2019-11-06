Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Karsandra Helen Lee Warwick’s life spiralled downwards after a relationship break down.
Karsandra Helen Lee Warwick’s life spiralled downwards after a relationship break down.
News

Break-up disaster: Woman’s D-day in court

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
6th Nov 2019 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BREAK-UP with her partner saw Karsandra Helen Lee Warwick spiral into a life of drugs and crime.

Warwick, 42, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court at Bundaberg on Tuesday to more than 30 drug-related charges.

Crown prosecutor Stipe Drinovac said Warwick's offending occurred for a year and a half, beginning in 2017.

The court heard police conducted a search of a hotel room where Warwick was staying in 2017.

In the room they found 96.5g of marijuana, 1.161g of pure meth, a large sum of money and a book with a checklist of names.

An analysis of a phone also found messages about drug transactions.

Warwick was later intercepted by police as a passenger in a car on April 21 last year where police found more than $10,000 and a phone with messages agreeing to supply drugs.

Police executed a search warrant of Warwick's home on April 30 where they found a taser in her bedroom.

She told police the room was used by others for drug transactions.

Another warrant was executed on September 3 where marijuana, cash and scales where found.

On October 19 another warrant was executed where police found 4.122g of pure meth, more than $3000 in cash, marijuana and scales.

Mr Drinovac submitted that the drugs were for commercial use.

Warwick's barrister Nicholas Brown said his client turned to drugs after the end of her 16-year relationship.

 

Mr Brown said since being in custody Warwick had completed drug recovery programs and was also attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Warwick was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment immediately suspended with an operational period of four and a half years.

She was also sentenced to multiple sentences for possessing marijuana, hashish, meth and supplying more than one gram of meth.

Her 361 days of pre-sentence custody was declared as time already served.

buncourt bundaberg drugs supreme court of queensland
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wide Bay Regional Plan: Unlocking our economic potential

        premium_icon Wide Bay Regional Plan: Unlocking our economic potential

        News While the Pacific Tugs announcement is good news for infrastructure coming to the region, there’s still little movement in the Hinkler regional deal.

        Meet the couple who got engaged at Bundy gem fair

        premium_icon Meet the couple who got engaged at Bundy gem fair

        Dating Beautiful love story from beautiful event

        FIRST LOOK: Inside Bundy’s $2m courthouse makeover

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Inside Bundy’s $2m courthouse makeover

        News Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath was in Bundaberg to see the inside of Bundaberg...

        Meet Bundy’s new magistrate

        premium_icon Meet Bundy’s new magistrate

        News Bundaberg’s new magistrate was officially welcomed in a ceremony at the courthouse...