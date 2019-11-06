Break-up disaster: Woman’s D-day in court

Karsandra Helen Lee Warwick’s life spiralled downwards after a relationship break down.

A BREAK-UP with her partner saw Karsandra Helen Lee Warwick spiral into a life of drugs and crime.

Warwick, 42, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court at Bundaberg on Tuesday to more than 30 drug-related charges.

Crown prosecutor Stipe Drinovac said Warwick's offending occurred for a year and a half, beginning in 2017.

The court heard police conducted a search of a hotel room where Warwick was staying in 2017.

In the room they found 96.5g of marijuana, 1.161g of pure meth, a large sum of money and a book with a checklist of names.

An analysis of a phone also found messages about drug transactions.

Warwick was later intercepted by police as a passenger in a car on April 21 last year where police found more than $10,000 and a phone with messages agreeing to supply drugs.

Police executed a search warrant of Warwick's home on April 30 where they found a taser in her bedroom.

She told police the room was used by others for drug transactions.

Another warrant was executed on September 3 where marijuana, cash and scales where found.

On October 19 another warrant was executed where police found 4.122g of pure meth, more than $3000 in cash, marijuana and scales.

Mr Drinovac submitted that the drugs were for commercial use.

Warwick's barrister Nicholas Brown said his client turned to drugs after the end of her 16-year relationship.

Mr Brown said since being in custody Warwick had completed drug recovery programs and was also attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Warwick was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment immediately suspended with an operational period of four and a half years.

She was also sentenced to multiple sentences for possessing marijuana, hashish, meth and supplying more than one gram of meth.

Her 361 days of pre-sentence custody was declared as time already served.