Imam Ali Yildirim, Yumit Dogan and Muhammed Yildirim.
Break the barrier at Bundy mosque's open day

Tahlia Stehbens
23rd Mar 2019 5:00 AM
IN RESPONSE to last week's Christchurch attack the Bundaberg Mosque is opening its doors to the community.

Bundaberg Turkish and Islamic Society vice president Muhammed Emin Yildirim said the event aimed to break down barriers and welcome all to become united in peace.

Mr Yildirim said they had received positive community response while handing out invitations.

"We are looking forward to this,” he said.

There will be speeches from the vice president, the imam and MPs as well as tours of the mosque, Q&A sessions and Turkish snacks for all to enjoy.

The open day will begin at 1pm at the Hanbury St mosque and finish about 3pm.

"As citizens of Bundaberg, we are one, we are standing side by side, together we are strong.”

