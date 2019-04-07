Break-in is a blow for basketball centre

BREAK-IN: Mick Catlin of the Bundaberg Basketball Association says this is the third break in over three years.

BREAK-IN: Mick Catlin of the Bundaberg Basketball Association says this is the third break in over three years. Katie Hall

FOR the third time in three years, the Bundaberg Basketball Centre has experienced a break-in.

The incident, which happened between 12.30am and 8.15am on Saturday, luckily did not result in an actual theft of belongings.

But despite the small mercy of not having to find funds to replace potentially stolen items, Bundaberg Basketball association member Mick Catlin said this recent event was another blow to the association.

"We're a not-for-profit organisation ... its so disappointing to have these people do this," Mr Catlin said.

"Its disappointing to take advantage of us and we're trying to keep our heads afloat and make sure facilities remain improved ..."

Mr Catlin said it looked like the attempted thief had tried to get in through the double doors, before carrying one of the stainless steel spectator benches and smashing a window with an item to get in.

"They got in but they couldn't get access to the bar," Mr Catlin told the NewsMail.

He said it was lucky the bar area had been secured and locked, as a result of previous thefts. "Whoever has broken into it before has stolen alcohol, but we've had all that (bar area) built in and they couldn't get in so they left," he said.

"We just have to replace the window ... hopefully it will be the last time."

The addition of the locked and secured bar area appeared to have been a needed deterrent for the would-be thief, as they left after realising they wouldn't be able to get what they wanted.

"It's been so accessible in the past to get in and get alcohol, they keep trying but this time its not so easy, so hopefully they won't come back now," he said. The last time the centre was broken in to was last July, and before that in October 2017. Mr Catlin admitted apart from installing more security systems, they could not do "much more" to protect the property.