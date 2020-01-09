40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

BIGGO BREAK IN: The getaway vehicle used for the break in at the Biggenden BP on January 9. Picture: Facebook.

ROBBERS armed with a crowbar and a Nissan X-Trail have allegedly broken into the Biggenden BP.

At approximately 3.40am January 9, an unknown person arrived in a white Nissan X-Trail, and allegedly broke into the service station with a crow bar.

After entering the premises, the thief allegedly stole a sum of cash and the till, before smashing the computer on the ground and escaping in the vehicle.

BP manager James Ford said the ordeal took just over 40 seconds, but it's left them with $4500 in damages.

"It's unfortunate, just these opportunists coming through," Mr Ford said.

"It's a quick and easy habit for them, but they all get caught eventually."

Having run into this type of trouble before while working at a United Bundaberg South service station, Mr Ford could see the alleged robbers had planned their caper.

"When they first arrived they tried to crowbar the door open, but it had a big chain on it so it can only go so far," he said.

"After a while they broke the main door but it still had the chain on, so they broke the bottom window and crawled through there."

The aftermath of the break-in at the Biggenden BP on January 9. Picture: Facebook.

The robber, according to Mr Ford, had allegedly covered their face during the incident with a hooded jumper, and was wearing extremely tight pants.

He said he was just glad none of the employees were in the vicinity during the break-in, since the service station opens at 5am most days.

"We haven't had any issues with staff since it thankfully happened just before they had to come into work."

He is already calculating the costs of the break-in, listing the items that will need replacing.

"We'll have to replace the glass, put in some new security screens, and replace the computer with a new program, new licence, and for someone to install it as well.

"It all adds up."

A QPS spokesperson said local police are reviewing CCTV footage, and conducting inquiries as the investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Policelink on 13 14 44.