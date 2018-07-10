Break and enters on rise in Bundy

BUNDABERG Police will be stepping up patrols in Svensson Height after a number of break and enters in the area.

BUNDABERG Police will be stepping up patrols in Svensson Height after a number of break and enters in the area. Tom Weber

BUNDABERG Police will be stepping up patrols in Svensson Heights after a number of break and enters in the area.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said residents were advised to be vigilant for any persons acting suspiciously.

"If you do see something, do not attempt to intervene or confront the individual yourself but report the matter to police immediately,” she said.

"However we also need community members to take on police advice to prevent opportunistic theft.

"Residents are also reminded to ensure they lock their homes and keep valuables out of sight.”

Many break and enter offences involve offenders gaining entry into an unlocked home and stealing a handbag or wallet near the front door.

Contact Policelink on 131 444.