Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUNDABERG Police will be stepping up patrols in Svensson Height after a number of break and enters in the area.
BUNDABERG Police will be stepping up patrols in Svensson Height after a number of break and enters in the area. Tom Weber
Crime

Break and enters on rise in Bundy

Emma Reid
by
10th Jul 2018 2:14 PM

BUNDABERG Police will be stepping up patrols in Svensson Heights after a number of break and enters in the area.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said residents were advised to be vigilant for any persons acting suspiciously.

"If you do see something, do not attempt to intervene or confront the individual yourself but report the matter to police immediately,” she said.

"However we also need community members to take on police advice to prevent opportunistic theft.

"Residents are also reminded to ensure they lock their homes and keep valuables out of sight.”

Many break and enter offences involve offenders gaining entry into an unlocked home and stealing a handbag or wallet near the front door.

Contact Policelink on 131 444.

break and enter bundaberg crime police svensson heights
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Dancing a pathway forward

    premium_icon Dancing a pathway forward

    News BUNDABERG youngsters are one pirouette closer to becoming a prima ballerina with Encore Dance Studio named as an Angelina Ballerina Academy.

    • 10th Jul 2018 4:08 PM
    Scientists put bite on mozzie

    Scientists put bite on mozzie

    News A step closer to wiping out mozzies

    • 10th Jul 2018 3:43 PM
    Plans for new servo with drive-through

    premium_icon Plans for new servo with drive-through

    Council News Development application submitted to Bundy council

    WARM FEELS: IWC helps fight the winter chill

    premium_icon WARM FEELS: IWC helps fight the winter chill

    News 'Everyone is welcome. IWC is here for everyone'

    Local Partners