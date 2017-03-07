Brazen thieves spell death of honesty box produce stall

DISHONESTY BOX: Gail Muller is fed up with people taking her produce and not paying for it.

IN THE Bundaberg region we are spoiled when it comes to fresh produce.

We have some of Australia's best fruit and veg on our doorstep - and by the roadside.

But for one local farming couple, the days of the honesty box are over.

"We've had a stall at the front of our farm for a long time and it's grown to be a big attraction - everyone goes past our front door to go to Bundaberg, or to Gayndah, Mundubbera and Biggenden,” Gail Muller said.

She and husband Trevor grow small crops on their property on North South Rd, Apple Tree Creek.

"I sell people's pawpaws, lychees and honey, and we sell our own garlic, shallots, limes and mangoes.”

She said for years the stall had been a "blessing” but after opening for only two weeks this season she has decided to shut up shop because too many people are taking without paying.

"It's frustrating how much we've lost,” she said.

While she has regulars who are "always faithful”, she said, it only took one person to ruin it.

"Time and time again it's someone who comes through in school holidays - that's always the worst time.”

On one occasion, Mrs Muller said someone dropped in as she was setting up the stall and brazenly made off with a whole display of rockmelons and sweetcorn when she ducked back to the house to fetch more honey.

"I was ropeable,” she said.

After an angry post on her Facebook page threatening to take the offender's details to the police, she said, "by the afternoon it was all returned”.

While she has lost her faith in the honesty of strangers, Mrs Muller, who travels to market days at Toowoomba and Monto every week, has new plans closer to home.

She is looking to start up a market for local produce and home-made goods in Childers, possibly on her own property. She has since had an offer of floorspace in a Childers shop.

"I want to be a blessing to our community with what I sell and what I organise, and get the word out that there's such good stuff here.

To get involved, phone Gail on 0423 720 783.