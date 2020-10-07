BRAZEN: Man jailed after trying to steal cab, escape custody

Guy James Weldon was sentenced to time behind bars after he tried to steal a taxi in December last year and then later attempt to escape the court house after being refused bail.

Guy James Weldon was sentenced to time behind bars after he tried to steal a taxi in December last year and then later attempt to escape the court house after being refused bail.

A court has heard how a man tried to steal a taxi by threatening the driver with a steak knife and then tried to escape court while in custody the following day.

Guy James Weldon, 26, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court today to one count of attempted armed robbery and serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm.

The court heard on December 15 last year a taxi driver had taken Weldon to multiple places around Bundaberg with Weldon changing his mind continuously as to where he wanted to go.

At the end of the cab ride, Weldon refused to pay and couldn't get money out of the various ATM's he was taken to.

The driver tried to leave without the fare but Weldon pulled a steak knife on the driver and tried to steal the taxi.

The following day, Weldon appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for a bail application but after being refused he made a brazen attempt to escape.

Weldon pushed a police officer causing her to land on a table and sustain "relatively serious injuries".

His attempt at freedom failed and he was remanded in custody.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly told the court every parole order Weldon had ever received was either cancelled due to reoffending or noncompliance.

Ms Kelly said Weldon also had a lengthy and relevant criminal history.

She said the police officer who was injured underwent scans at the hospital and the injuries had impacted her work.

Weldon's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client had shown remorse for his actions.

Mr Cassidy said Weldon was born and raised in Rockhampton and had been exposed to significant substance abuse and domestic violence.

He said he was instructed Weldon was subject to physical violence from his mother as a form of discipline.

Mr Cassidy said Weldon began drinking alcohol at the age of 12, was kicked out of home at 13, and was using drugs by the time he was 14.

He said Weldon had significant problems with ice and heroin.

Mr Cassidy said Weldon didn't want to go back to jail once released and wanted to be a father to his daughter.

He said his client accepted his problems and that he needed drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

Judge Tony Moynihan took into account Weldon's plea of guilty and considered it came at a timely opportunity.

Judge also took into account Weldon's "dysfunctional and disadvantaged" upbringing and his history.

Weldon received a head sentence of three years imprisonment and will be released on parole on December 15.

297 days of presentence custody was declared as time already served.

Convictions were recorded.