Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bray Park State High school was locked down after a naked man was seen on the grounds.
Bray Park State High school was locked down after a naked man was seen on the grounds.
Crime

Police end search for naked man at Brisbane school

by Elise Williams
1st May 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 12:20 PM

POLICE have ended their search for a naked man who was reported to have entered the grounds of a Brisbane school, forcing it into lockdown, after failing to track anyone down.

Police received several calls from members of the public around 9.30am, who alerted them to a man roaming around Bray Park State High School without clothes on.

It's believed the man was also seen at a nearby aged care facility.

The man is not carrying any weapons, and all school students are safe and accounted for.

More Stories

bray park bray park state high school brisbane police school

Top Stories

    Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    premium_icon Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    Offbeat SOMETIMES a loss in court can be just as good as a win. That appears to have been the case for the Thai wife of a successful Bundaberg cane farmer.

    WEATHER: Storms on the way for Bundaberg

    premium_icon WEATHER: Storms on the way for Bundaberg

    Weather Bundaberg has seen some shower activity with more set to come.

    Local invention marks major milestone

    premium_icon Local invention marks major milestone

    Business Innovative Toft Bros at cutting edge of industry