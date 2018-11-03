Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was arrested after unsuccessfully trying to swim away from police.
A man was arrested after unsuccessfully trying to swim away from police.
Crime

Man swims 1km to escape police

by Sophie Chirgwin
3rd Nov 2018 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has jumped in a river and swum a kilometre downstream to escape police following an alleged car chase in the Moreton Bay region overnight.

Police will allege at about 10pm a stolen black Audi was tracked by a police helicopter throughout the north Brisbane area.

Officers successfully deployed two tyre deflation devices along Samsonvale Rd at Bray Park â€" and the vehicle continued onto Gympie Rd at Petrie when it stopped near Wylie Park.

Police allege the male occupant of the stolen car fled on foot and jumped into North Pine River where he swam about one kilometre downstream before surrendering himself to police.

The 32-year-old man from Nanango was charged with three counts of stealing and one count each of burglary, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Police also arrested a 25-year-old woman from Murrumba Downs and allegedly located a firearm at the location where the Audi stopped.

She has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of dangerous drugs, and will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on November 26.

brisbane escape police queensland swim water

Top Stories

    FERAL: Contractor reveals gross truth of Burnett River

    premium_icon FERAL: Contractor reveals gross truth of Burnett River

    Environment THOUSANDS of hunks of rubbish including eight mattresses, four broken toilets, two car batteries and 3500 pieces of plastic have been dragged out of the river.

    Bargara high-range drink-driver's stunning admission

    premium_icon Bargara high-range drink-driver's stunning admission

    Crime Driver rolled his car and blew .183 in Bargara

    Labor listens to $10K build a better Bundy initiative

    premium_icon Labor listens to $10K build a better Bundy initiative

    Politics Support for plan to boost industry and grow jobs

    Dive operator speaks on Tobruk scuttling decision

    premium_icon Dive operator speaks on Tobruk scuttling decision

    News Mr Lakey said the site will bring in tourists to the region

    Local Partners