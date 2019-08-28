Menu
Brawls as Costco opens in China

by Ben Cost
28th Aug 2019 10:33 AM

 

It was an open-and-quickly-shut deal.

China's flagship Costco outlet opened its doors Tuesday morning in suburban Shanghai, only to close them several hours later after the store became swamped with mobs brawling over discounted items, Bloomberg reported.

Clips circulating on Weibo and other Chinese social media show customers crammed in aisles, playing tug of war with raw poultry and elbowing other shoppers out of the way.

"There's no other word to describe it but crazy," marvelled one Weibo poster.

Shoppers queued in checkout lines for over half an hour received messages from Costco - first warning them to avoid the store during peak hours, and then at approximately 2pm to avoid coming altogether, according to news blog Shanghaiist.

The American retail giant chalked up the temporary closure to "heavy traffic and customer flows," according to BNN Bloomberg.

It was unclear if the store would open Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission

china costco

