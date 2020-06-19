Brave 10-year-old plans to shave her locks

TEN-year-old Raph Flanders won't let bullies hold her back as she gears up to shave her locks for the Leaukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

Raph said she was watching television when she realised the global pandemic must be stressful for those with cancer.

"I was just watching the news and they kept saying 'COVID-19', 'COVID-19', 'COVID-19' and the people with cancer are more at risk, so I thought why don't I do something to help them," she said.

"That's when I came up with the idea."

Come August 2, Raph says she will shave off all her hair but she is a bit anxious about it.

"It makes me kind of nervous, I feel like the bullies are going to have more chance but it doesn't matter about that because my teachers are keeping an eye on them," she said.

"All I know is life isn't about how you look, it's about how you think and how your life actually is."

Raph said some schoolmates had no idea about the cause so she hoped they would learn more about why she was doing it.

Raph's mum, Lindsey Mortensen, said she was proud of her daughter but was a bit worried at first.

"We made her think about it for a while because she has issues with bullies at school already," Ms Mortensen said.

"But then I realised that's not really a life lesson to teach your kid, to not do something like this because you're worried about what other people are going to think."

Now the mother and daughter team are joining forces and once Raph raises $1200, Ms Mortensen has promised to cut her hair really short. With over $1000 raised already it won't take long.

A lot of friends and family have donated, as well as people they don't know after Ms Mortensen said she shared it to her business page.

"A lot of other ladies who don't live here have donated because a few of them have had leukaemia and some of them have had to stay in the accommodation," she said.

Ms Mortensen said through her business, Caneland Cookies, she was hoping to raise some more funds by dropping World's Greatest Shave cookies into the school and friends' workplaces.

To help Raph raise money click here.