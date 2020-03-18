Brave family and big hearts

WHEN little Ari was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, her entire family witnessed first hand how donations made to the Leukaemia Foundation can assist patients and their families.

This year, Ari’s mum Bonnie Baczynski and grandma Rose Sheehy participated in the World’s Greatest Shave.

Proceeds raised through the campaign help the Leukaemia Foundation to fund support services and resources, as well as research to find a cure for blood cancer diseases.

To donate and see who else has been brave, by committing to the World’s Greatest Shave, visit worldsgreatestshave.com.