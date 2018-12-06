Bras and knickers to help give women a hand up

Aunty Jane Smith with a pile of bras and knickers she is hoping to sell to raise money for Global Care Vanuatu.

Aunty Jane Smith with a pile of bras and knickers she is hoping to sell to raise money for Global Care Vanuatu. Mike Knott BUN061218BRA1

ARE you in need of a new pair knickers or something to hold your knockers?

Well go along to Norville school hall tomorrow all in the name of a good cause.

Giving the women of Vanuatu a "hand up, not a hand out” is the aim of the game from the team at Global Care Vanuatu.

Geoff and Jane Smith have been running the charity for six years and will be selling bras and underpants to raise money for the organisation.

Mr Smith said funds would go to help Vanuatu women come to Australia next year to learn how to run micro-businesses to take back to their communities.

"It's all about helping to give them independence,” Mr Smith said.

"When they come here they will learn sewing and craft to take back to their homes to start a micro-business.”

There will be almost 5000 up for grabs at the charity sale.

The sale will take place from 9am - 3pm at the Kirkwood Sport Hall at Norville State School. It is open to all the community.

For more information phone 0432 715 874.