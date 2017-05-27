Branyan wildlife project gets $12k

Queensland Wildlife Carers and Volunteers Association will receive more than $12,000 to enhance and shelter wildlife at Branyan.

QUEENSLAND Wildlife Carers and Volunteers Association will receive more than $12,000 to enhance and shelter wildlife at Branyan.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the $12,119 cash boost would be put to good use to benefit the community in Bundaberg by installing nestboxes and to plant trees, shrubs and grasses to enhance habitat and supply food.

"I am really proud of the work that the Qld Wildlife Carers and Volunteers Association is doing, and I am pleased they are among the 102 recipients sharing in this funding,” she said.

"The Palaszczuk Government's funding announcement will rejuvenate our area and will see our local community plant more than 1000 trees and install 100 nestboxes to supply food and shelter for our local wildlife.”

Ms Donaldson said applications were now open for the second round of Queensland Government grants of up to $50,000 each for heritage projects to improve or restore places of heritage value.

Applications close June 20.

For more information visit www.qld.gov.au and follow the links.