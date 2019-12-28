Branyan shines through Bundaberg’s property slump

WHILE the majority of Bundaberg’s housing market is subdued, there are a few suburbs that are still coming out ahead of the rest.

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland’s September quarter report, released last week, shows only four Bundaberg suburbs have had an increase on the median sale price of houses up to 2400 square metres over the year.

Only eight of 18 suburbs, including Woodgate, saw house prices above where they were five years ago.

Land sales in Branyan and houses in Bundaberg East were the standout suburbs over the past year, each seeing a 10 per cent increase on median sale prices over last year to respectively reach $434,000 and $275,000.

Bundaberg West saw median sale prices fall the most with a drop of 19.5 per cent to $208,500, followed by Kalkie with a drop of 7.8 per cent over the year to $327,500.

Over a five-year period, the houses and land in Branyan still lead the way with an increase of 11.1 per cent in the median sale price, while Bundaberg West was yet again the holder of the wooden spoon, with median house prices depreciating 16.6 per cent from $250,000.

Owner and manager at Re/Max Precision Scott Mackey said the price spike seen in Branyan could be a matter of many sales all being settled on one day, which could skew the data for the quarter.

He said over the past five years, a change in ownership of Branyan’s high-end properties was pushing the median price.

“Along the river and your acreage, you’ve got good stuff in that regard,” he said.

“There’s some certainly nice houses out there, there’s a few little pockets like that.”

Mr Mackey said there was a push to build out at Branyan when miners started moving into the area, as their incomes could support the building of new homes.

“Some of those homes have aged and there hasn’t been a lot of that capital growth … and people out of town that are moving into the area because if you’ve got a caravan or a boat, for around $400-$500 grand you can a nice home out there on acreage, which ticks a lot of boxes,” he said.