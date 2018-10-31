Menu
Crime

Teen dad blames mum for drug addiction

by MADURA MCCORMACK
31st Oct 2018 4:24 AM
A TEEN father found guilty of drug offences said he was influenced into the addiction by his mum.

Brandon Ronald Simpson, 19, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday to four charges of possessing drug utensils.

The court was told police were called to a disturbance on September 3 about 1.43am and saw Simpson sitting in the yard of the unit.

While talking to a woman in the kitchen of the unit, officers noticed a spoon with burnt white powder on it.

They later found a bong fashioned out of a Gatorade bottle in Simpson's room.

Simpson's defence solicitor told the court the 19-year-old was on youth allowance and had a seven-month-old child.

He said he had been influenced to use drugs by his mum and was now under the care of his aunt.

Simpson was released on a good behaviour bond.

brandon ronald simpson crime drug addiction drugs

