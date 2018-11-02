Driver’s ‘severe punishment’ for killing grandma

A DISQUALIFIED driver has been sentenced to 10 years for killing a grandmother on her way home from bingo during a high-speed rampage just hours after being released on parole for dangerous driving.

Brandon Pavey-Rees, 23, pleaded guilty this morning in Maryborough Supreme Court to the manslaughter of Hervey Bay grandmother Janet Tucker on April 15, 2016.

Pavey-Rees is a "repeat offender" with a three-page driving history who has been disqualified three times in two years and was in jail for doing 120km/h in a 60km/h zone, evading police and dangerous driving while intoxicated.

When he was released from Maryborough Correctional Centre on parole shortly after 10am on April 15, 2016, he was picked up by his mum and taken back to their Hervey Bay caravan park home.

By 11.50am, Mrs Tucker, a Lifeline volunteer who had just finished playing bingo and was on her way home via the shops, had been killed.

Brandon Pavey-Rees had been on parole for just two hours when his car slammed into Janet Tucker’s Pulsar.



"He should have served his time," Mr Tucker said.

"Maybe that might have made him wake up.

"After two months he's back out again. I just couldn't believe it."

Pavey-Rees, 23, had spent a total of only 50 days behind bars.

Pavey-Rees admitted to police his driving had been "erratic", "pathetic" and "dangerous" and "absolutely stupid" but "did not offer an apology at any time for having killed Mrs Tucker".

The Courier-Mail can reveal the drug user's long history of dangerous driving that runs almost the length of Queensland.

From riding a toy on a two-lane road in 2014, Pavey-Rees' shocking traffic history includes repeated periods of being disqualified from driving, his failed application for bail states.

Even being the victim of a serious traffic crash himself as a passenger, for which he received a significant compensation payout, has not stopped him from his self-described "dangerous" driving.

Ray Tucker says Pavey-Rees should still have been in jail when his wife was killed. Picture: Lachie Millard

According to facts tendered to Justice Applegarth today, within just minutes of being back at the family's caravan park home following his release from jail in April 2016, Pavey-Rees had grabbed the keys to the black 2015 SV6 Commodore.

He tore away from Windsong caravan park then hit a telephone booth outside a takeaway shop in Oleander Avenue, destroying it and showering shoppers with glass.

His brother, who had been following him in a desperate bid to get him from behind the wheel, pulled over and told him to go home.

Instead, he zigzagged through backstreets, going through a roundabout so fast his brother sounded his horn because he feared Pavey-Rees would hit nearby pedestrians.

Police crash investigators at the scene of the fatal crash at Urangan. Picture: Alistair Brightman

According to the bail documents, Pavey-Rees came within a metre of one pedestrian as he ran up the footpath and went round a roundabout on the wrong side of the road.

He was spotted by a highway patrol car but it was too dangerous to follow. A police camera van then clocked Pavey-Rees doing 152km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Witnesses told police the car engine was "screaming" as it sped through the seaside town.

Data retrieved from the Commodore's airbag control module shows it did not brake in the two seconds before it slammed into Mrs Tucker's white 2005 Pulsar.

After his car ploughed into hers, the then 21-year-old did not stop to check whether Mrs Tucker was still alive. Instead, he ran back to the caravan park where police found him hiding in the shower block.

He was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter in what Justice Applegarth said was meant to be a "severe" punishment for taking an innocent life.

Pavey-Rees will have to serve at least eight years behind bars before he can get parole but with almost two years already served while he waited to appear in court, he could be out in six, or before his 30th birthday.