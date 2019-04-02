BRAND NEW: Two stores to open in Bundy within weeks

SWEET NEWS: Gong Cha is bring their bubble iced tea selection to Bundaberg very soon.

SWEET NEWS: Gong Cha is bring their bubble iced tea selection to Bundaberg very soon. Gong Cha Australia

TWO news stores are opening in Stockland in the coming weeks on the back of the newest addition Burger Urge's first day of trading.

It's hard to walk through Brisbane without seeing at least one person drinking bubble tea from Gong Cha, and Bundaberg will soon have the opportunity to see what all the fuss is about when a store opens very soon.

Gong Cha offers iced tea in a variety of flavours as well as being able to customise ice and sugar amounts, and having a selection of flavoured jellies and tapioca balls to add to the drink.

The new store will be the furthest north the franchise has ventured in the state, with other locations including Indooroopilly, Southport and Inala.

Another store set to open is Hot Star, with Bundaberg being the third store in Queensland for the Taiwanese franchise.

BIG BIRD: Hot Star is opening in at Stockland Bundaberg @uptownmunch

Its menu is based around large pieces of crumbed chicken and other crumbed foods such as mushrooms.

The only two other locations in the state are Sunnybank and Westfield Garden City.

Stockland Bundaberg centre manager Peter Cocking said he and the team were proud to be welcoming new retailers and to be "enhancing our position as one of the top shopping and dining destinations in the Bundaberg Region”.

"We've listened to the wants and needs of our local community and are confident that these fantastic new additions to our dining precinct will help make Stockland Bundaberg the go-to-destination for locals to meet, eat, shop and socialise,” Mr Cocking said.

Recent additions to the centre also included Connor and Burger Urge, and Mr Cocking said a Majestic 1 Car Wash would also begin trading in September.