‘Brain snap’: Man on drug binge fined for erratic driving

A MAN has been fined after police pulled him over for driving in an "erratic way".

Lloyd Jan Stewart pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention and driving with a drug in his system.

The court heard on May 13 at 7.45pm police saw Stewart driving erratically on High St towards Boundary St.

Police saw the wheels of Stewart's ute lock up making it come to a sudden stop at the intersection.

Police then saw the car turn right onto Boundary St losing traction on the road.

They did a U-turn and got behind the ute which was doing 80 in a 60 zone.

Police activated their lights and sirens before Stewart made a quick left turn onto Sims Rd at speed causing his ute to fishtail.

It then came to a sudden stop.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court there was minimal traffic at the time and Stewart was enraged and angry when police approached.

The court heard after police de-escalated the situation Stewart had a conversation with them and told them he had recently injected ice and had been awake for three days.

Sen Const Bland said Stewart told police he had issues with his family and "had a brain snap".

Stewart returned a positive roadside drug test and apologised to the officers for his poor behaviour.

Sen Const Bland said at the time Stewart was on parole.

A representative from Queensland Corrective Services told the court Stewart had performed very well on parole and only had a few days until his order expired.

Stewart, who was self represented, told the court that once his parole had finished he was moving to Townsville for a fresh start.

He said he recently had a change of medication as his previous prescription was having adverse effects.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Stewart's plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account the facts and submissions made by the prosecution.

Stewart was fined $600 and was disqualified from driving for two months.