Brady Bunch home secret buyer revealed
THE secret corporate buyer who outbid Lance Bass for the iconic Brady Bunch home is a mystery no longer.
David Zaslav, CEO of HGTV's parent company, Discovery, announced during a call with investors that the network had purchased the Studio City, California, home and would be restoring it to its "1970s glory," Variety reported.
"More details to come over the next few months, but we will bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history."
HGTV is known for its home renovation shows, so it seems they have big plans to remodel the inside of the home.
"The same agent informed us that there's another corporate buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost," he wrote on Facebook. "We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources."
"How is this fair or legal??" Bass, 39, added.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence provided the exterior for shots of the home where Carol and Mike Brady raised their family of her three daughters and his three sons on The Brady Bunch, which ran for five seasons between 1969 and 1974.
Listing agent Douglas Elliman called the 2477-square-foot (230-square-metre) home the "second-most-photographed home in the United States after the White House."
Discovery's Zaslav didn't give a sense of what kind of show or program HGTV might use the home for or whether it would include any former Brady Bunch actors.
This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission