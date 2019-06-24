Menu
Bradley to chair GrainCorp malt business

24th Jun 2019 10:21 AM

GrainCorp says it will appoint Graham Bradley as chairman of its new malt business if the planned spin-off of its global malting unit proceeds.

Peter Richards has been appointed deputy chairman of GrainCorp effective immediately and will take over as GrainCorp chairman if the demerger is carried out, the company said in a statement.

In April, the country's biggest listed bulk grain handler said it planned to split in two, spinning off and listing its malt unit and restructuring its grain business, whose earnings have been hit by drought.

