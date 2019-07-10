Bradbury’s dig at Hemsworth over movie rumours

Steven Bradbury’s dig at Liam Hemsworth to play him

LIAM Hemsworth is the bookies' favourite to play Steven Bradbury in his upcoming biopic, but the four-time Olympian reckons the hunk doesn't have the muscle for it.

The film on Bradbury's history-making gold medal win reveals it was hard work, not luck, that resulted in the speed skater's 2002 victory after all of his opponents were taken out in a pileup.

Liam Hemsworth is the bookies’ favourite to play gold medallist Steven Bradbury. Picture: Backgrid



"The script has been written, but the producers haven't even thrown it out to any actors yet," Bradbury said.

"Would you believe there's a market for it on Sportsbet? Liam Hemsworth is the frontrunner. I said his biceps are too big and his quads are too small."

Sportsbet also has Bradbury as the frontrunner to win Survivor: Champions vs. Contenders on Channel 10 later this month.