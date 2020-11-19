Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Brad Pitt’s epic prank on George Clooney

by Andrew Bucklow
19th Nov 2020 7:54 AM

 

George Clooney has revealed the hilarious prank that Brad Pitt pulled on him when they were filming Ocean's 12 in Italy.

Speaking to GQ, Clooney recalled how Pitt made him out to be a diva while they were shooting the 2004 film in Lake Como where Clooney lives.

"Brad sent out a memo to all the people in the town - my town! I've lived there for years - but he had it posted on telephone poles. It said, 'The movie is coming to town, and please only address George Clooney as Mr Clooney, and his character's name is Danny Ocean, and don't look him right in the eyes.'"

The local press fell for the prank, resulting in some negative headlines for Clooney.

"The papers were like, 'George Clooney is Il Divo!' It was a horrible story," Clooney laughed.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney in 2008.
Brad Pitt and George Clooney in 2008.


He was on the receiving end on this occasion, but usually it's Clooney who pulls the pranks on his co-stars.

One of his best was on Matt Damon when they were filming The Monuments Men. Clooney told the wardrobe department to take in the waist of Damon's pants every couple of days, tricking the actor into thinking he was putting on weight.

"It was just funny because he showed up on the set, Matt looks great," Clooney told E! News. "He shows up on the set, he's like 'I wanna lose 15 pounds (6kg) on this movie.'

George Clooney and Matt Damon in The Monuments Men.
George Clooney and Matt Damon in The Monuments Men.

"So he's dieting and exercising. He would go away for a week and I would just have the wardrobe people take in his wardrobe half an inch. By the end, he's just like eating a grape but his pants are getting tighter," Clooney laughed.

Damon didn't find out he'd been pranked until after the movie finished shooting.

 

Originally published as Brad Pitt's epic prank on George Clooney

More Stories

brad pitt celebrity george clooney movies prank

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chore of lawn care grows into love for Bundy bloke

        Premium Content Chore of lawn care grows into love for Bundy bloke

        News A cut above: Lawn lover Travis Savage has turned his decade-long hobby into a successful business

        Fate of proposed new health care service decided

        Premium Content Fate of proposed new health care service decided

        News The development application to turn a house into a health care serviced was lodged...

        Man grew marijuana to get munchies back

        Premium Content Man grew marijuana to get munchies back

        News Police found the small crop when they searched his home earlier this year.

        Community to gather against violence to women

        Premium Content Community to gather against violence to women

        News THE community will gather together against violence to women and girls on...