Tariq Sims has been selected to play for NSW in Origin III
Rugby League

Origin: Fittler changes winning Blues formula

2nd Jul 2018 10:06 AM

TARIQ Sims will be the thirteenth Blue to debut in this year's State of Origin series with coach Brad Fittler wanting Sims to cover for injured skipper Boyd Cordner.

Sims' St George teammate Paul Vaughan has been promoted from the bench to the starting line-up replacing game two debutant Matt Prior who has been dropped from the starting seventeen altogether.

Fittler was coy on the extent of Cordner's injury but did say he would give the Roosters edge secondrower up until game day to prove his fitness.

 

NSW TEAM

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

3. Latrell Mitchell (Sydney Roosters)

4. James Roberts (Brisbane Broncos)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

6. James Maloney (Penrith Panthers)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. David Klemmer (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

10. Paul Vaughan (St George Illawarra Dragons)

11. Boyd Cordner (c) (Sydney Roosters)

12. Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons)

13. Jack de Belin (St George Illawarra Dragons)

14. Tariq Sims (St George Illawarra Dragons)

15. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

16. Angus Crichton (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

17. Tyrone Peachey (Penrith Panthers)

18. Ryan James (Gold Coast Titans)

Shadow players:

• Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

• Matt Prior (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

 

More to come …

    Local Partners