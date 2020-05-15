Bra specialist gives support to essential workers

BRA VOUCHERS: A North Burnett boutique bra business has decided to give back to essential workers. Pictured is Brooke Barbour, Renae Mawley and bra specialist Alyson McElligot. Picture: Facebook

A NORTH Burnett boutique bra business has given away more than $6000 worth of vouchers to essential workers during the pandemic.

Alyson McElligot from Aly’s Bra Boutique and Bra Fit Specialist in Gayndah has given out $50 vouchers to 63 frontline workers to lift their spirits in troubling times.

Mrs McElligot has been fitting bras since August last year but wanted to help those putting themselves at risk each day for the community.

“We’ve been able to give vouchers away to nurses, healthcare workers, paramedics, ambulance officers, daycare workers, supermarket workers and more,” Mrs McElligot said.

“We put the call out for nominations of essential workers, initially anticipating having just a few.

“Then the list kept getting bigger and bigger, so we decided to work it out so no one missed out.”

Mrs McElligot wanted those working on the front lines to know they deserved something special, even if they thought they were just doing their job.

“I was talking to one of the ladies the other day and she was telling me how we should be giving them out to someone more deserving, as she was only doing her job,” she said.

“I told her that she was deserving because if she wasn’t, then perhaps the banks couldn’t open or the emergency departments would struggle or we couldn’t get toilet paper.

“All essential workers deserve recognition.”

Mrs McElligot has been working across all parts of the community, helping women young and old with bra fittings.

“We go into aged care facilities, hospitals, respite centres and help young and old women with our Intimo range,” Mrs McElligot said.

“Intimo helps so many women out there, often doing fundraisers for domestic violence and promoting breast cancer awareness.”