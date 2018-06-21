BP Air takes on airport's fuel requirements

AVIATION fuel at the Bundaberg Regional Airport has a new supplier with BP Air taking over the airport's fuel requirements.

AVIATION fuel at the Bundaberg Regional Airport has a new supplier with BP Air taking over the facility's fuel requirements.

Airport operations spokesman Greg Barnes said BP Air now served a growing customer base at the airport including Qantas, Alliance and the emergency services LifeFlight and Royal Flying Doctor Service as well as general and recreational aviation flyers.

"RFDS recently announced BP Air as a national partner which ensures a close-working relationship,” said Cr Barnes.

"With the airport on the verge of further expansion, the arrival of a respected international operator such as BP Air certainly enhances the reputation of the Bundaberg Regional Airport.

"I am sure the company sees the growth potential of the Bundaberg region and the impact that growth will have on air services.”

A spokesman for BP Air said as a national supplier of aviation fuel, the addition of Bundaberg to its network allowed the business to strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

"We see great synergy between Bundaberg Airport managements' focus on safety and our own unwavering commitment to safe and reliable operations. "The proposed airport development plans will further enhance essential services in the region,” he said.