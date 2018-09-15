Menu
The Woongarra State School boys team that will take part in the Primary Schools Cup.
The Woongarra State School boys team that will take part in the Primary Schools Cup. Tania Collins
Boys team set to play for Woongarra State School

Shane Jones
by
15th Sep 2018 10:15 AM
NETBALL: If the girls can do it, why not the boys?

Woongarra State School will test that theory at the Primary Schools Cup, fielding an all boys team for the Cup.

The team will compete against the girls and some mixed teams in pool J and it has been approved by the competition.

"When we got the invitation it said we could field either a girls, boys, or a mixed side,” Wongarra teacher and coach Tania Collins said.

"One of our teachers Jason Shears said let's go for it and field a boys team.

"So we had trials and picked the most skillful.”

Collins said the boys will match the girls in most areas except for one.

"They play a fast game and the skills will improve as they go along,” she said.

"But where they might struggle is the rules and the contact rules with what they can and can't do.”

Collins said the team has also been told not to bounce the ball with most having a basketball background.

The boys team start its campaign today at 8.50am against Eatons Hill State School.

The school will also field two girls teams at the event with Woongarra fielding the most teams in the competition from Bundaberg.

"One team finished second in the recent Bundaberg Primary Schools tournament and the other finished seventh out of 14 schools,” Collins said.

"We're hoping for good performances from all three teams.

Woongarra's girls teams will compete at the event in pool G and B.

