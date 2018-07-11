Boys team into grand final in U13 titles

RUN: Bundy is yet to lose at the event.

RUN: Bundy is yet to lose at the event. Stuart Quinn

HOCKEY: Bundaberg could have a team in the top division of state hockey next year if everything goes to plan today.

The side is into the final of the under-13 competition in division 2 after an unbeaten campaign at the titles in Mackay.

Bundaberg have dominated their opposition on the way to the decider, conceding just one goal in five matches and scoring 39 goals at the same time.

The U13 team topped Pool B after beating Gympie 6-0, Cairns 2 8-0, Atherton 5-1 and finally hosts Mackay 13-0.

Bundaberg then defeated Mount Isa 7-0 in the semis to storm its way to the decider.

The Rum City will now face either Atherton again or Brisbane 2 in the final later today after the two sides faced each other yesterday afternoon.

A win for Bundaberg would put them into the top division for the first time since the division format was brought into the competition in 2012.

Bundaberg's finals appearance has been three years in the making.

The side finished seventh in 2015 and claimed third at both events in 2016 and 2017, beating Gympie last year and ending level with Warwick in 2016.

Bundaberg will play in the final at 11.45am today.