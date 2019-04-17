Boys not reaching out for the help they need: data

Boys are not reaching out for help as much as girls.

Scott Powick

LATEST data on calls to free counselling service Kids Helpline have shed light on the struggles of our youth.

One concerning statistic to come out of the data is the vast divide between boys and girls accessing the service.

Just 21 per cent of calls made to the service are from boys and the numbers of boys calling in has dropped since 2007.

Kids Helpline CEO Tracy Adams said this is indicative of the much wider contemporary issue - that is the help-seeking behaviours of men.

"Part of becoming a man has often been to hide their emotions and this is cementing patterns of not asking for help,” Ms Adams said.

"Instead we need to encourage boys from an early age to get help when needed and encouraging men to model this behaviour for kids.

Ms Adams said Kids Helpline acted as a safety net not just for vulnerable children but all children and young people aged five to 25.

Young people can call the service for counselling on 1800 55 1800.

Kids Helpline is Australia's only free 24/7 counselling service for young people.