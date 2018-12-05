Boy's kind heart makes Christmas bright for battling family

CHRISTMAS KINDNESS: Bentley Curtis will donate his Thomas the Tank Engine train set, his bike and a collection of DVDs to a family doing it tough this Christmas.

CHRISTMAS KINDNESS: Bentley Curtis will donate his Thomas the Tank Engine train set, his bike and a collection of DVDs to a family doing it tough this Christmas. Michael Nolan

FOR most children the excitement of Christmas is in seeing all their presents sitting under the tree on December 25, but one Warwick lad is keen to give something back.

Four-year-old Bentley Curtis donated a collection of his toys, including a Thomas the Tank Engine train set, a push bike and a swag of DVDs, to a family in need.

He made the decision a few days ago and his mother Kara took to Facebook to find a suitable recipient.

"Every couple of weeks we do a big clean-out of his toys and he's always been one to give his toys away," she said.

"If he goes to the park to play and there is another kid who doesn't have a toy, Bentley will give them one of his.

"He's always grown up knowing you have to share and that some kids don't have as much as other kids.

"When we moved to Warwick we didn't have much and we'd tell Bentley that life is really hard and people have to work to get their things."

Ms Curtis works for Carbal Medical Services and through its network of case workers she was put in contact with a woman who fled a violent home interstate.

The woman arrived in Warwick with just a bag of clothes for herself and her child.

"She was in a halfway house, but it was so bad she couldn't live (in the state) any more," Ms Curtis said.

"She had to sell all her furniture and she left her pram, car seat, and everything else on the side of the road at the airport because she didn't have enough time to prepare."

After news spread of Bentley's generous spirit Ms Curtis was contacted by a range of people who were inspired to do something similar.

"A fella said he is happy to pick the train set up and deliver it, which is really handy for me because I don't have a car that it will fit in," she said.

"Another lady said she has some Christmas decorations that I can pick up and give to the family, which is good because the mother only has a little Christmas tree with no decorations."

The two mums met and exchanged details and Bentley was keen to befriend the child he is helping. Bentley also took a bag of bigger toys to Carbal's office.

"Bentley donated them to the New Directions program to give to young mums that don't have a lot for Christmas this year," Ms Curtis said.