Boy’s heart-warming act at Macca’s drive-through

Coronavirus: How to be a good neighbour right now

Coronavirus: How to be a good neighbour right now

A boy with a "heart of gold" sparked a chain reaction of kindness after he decided to buy a meal for the car behind him at a McDonald's drive-through.

Blake Durham, six, wanted to do something kind and spread happiness at the McDonald's in Stockton-on-Tees in England on Friday morning, so decided to pay for the car behind him.

Amy Durham, Blake's mum, said: "Blake said he wanted to do something kind so we went and got a McDonald's breakfast and we paid for the car behind."

The 6-year-old boy who bought McDonald's for someone else in the drive-through.

The schoolboy's random act of kindness not only cheered up the people in the car behind, but it also set off a Mexican-wave-style-trend - with each motorist paying for the car behind.

Mum Amy added: "We had to wait in a bay for our food and when we did the lady came out and told me everyone was now paying for the car behind and they are so happy and smiling.

"Just think that chain reaction was caused by my little six-year-old's gorgeous heart.

"It costs barely anything to be kind, we are so happy we have spread some positivity."

HAPPY MEALS

Blake was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was just two years old.

But his grandma Jan Durham is proud of the way he has handled the condition and how he continues to go above and beyond to look after other people.

She said she was brought to tears when she heard about the six-year-old's random act of kindness last week.

Jan said: "He's such a little brave boy with a massive heart of gold.

"He does suffer, but he's just so kind and gentle."

She also described him as an "amazing, beautiful, kind boy who fights his epilepsy like a warrior."

Since his diagnosis, Blake has been admitted to Newcastle's RVI three times in a critical condition and he has been unwell during lockdown.

But despite this, he puts his own challenges aside to look out for others.

ACTS OF KINDNESS

Earlier this year, a McDonald's worker took the spotlight after she revealed she'd been paying for customers' meals every week in random acts of kindness.

Student Enya Vegnere, 19, told how she has been paying for customers' orders for weeks at McDonald's Coventry branch in England.

Enya said: "I couldn't tell you how many times I've done it.

"I don't do it for rude customers - just the people who are polite to me.

"My motto is 'takers eat better but givers sleep better'. I don't do it for recognition - I just think it's nice to do nice things for people.

"You never know what someone is going through and what a kind gesture could do."

This article originally appeared on the The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Boy's heartwarming act at Macca's drive-through