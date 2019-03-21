Menu
Roam Grunwald, a Year 4 student from Ipswich in Queensland, after a prank triple-0 call. Picture: 7 News Queensland
News

How young boy made up for triple-0 prank

by Ally Foster
21st Mar 2019 8:57 AM | Updated: 10:04 AM

A YOUNG boy has been praised for the heartfelt letter he wrote to his local police station after he was caught making a prank call to triple-0.

Roam Grunwald, a Year 4 student from Ipswich in Queensland, was at school when his friends dared him to make the hoax call.

"When the lady came on and said 'what's your emergency?' I dropped and I ran for it," he told 7 News.

But that wasn't the end of it. Emergency services contacted the school who then told the boys mother.

She was furious and was determined to make her son understand the severity of his actions.

As an apology, Roam penned a heartfelt letter to Goodna Police Station and was made to deliver it in person.

"I am sorry that I have wasted precious time," the letter read.

"I promise I will never do it again, I have gotten into a lot of trouble at school and by my mum.

"I know if I continue with this I could get in more trouble with you, school and my family which is something that I don't want."

He signed off by promising to only ever call triple-0 in emergencies.

Commissioner Ian Stewart praised the boy for apologising and his mum for making him take responsibility for his actions.

