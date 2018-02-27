Boys edge out girls in birth stats

IN THE battle of the sexes the boys won last year with 524 baby boys born at the Bundaberg Hospital and 465 girls.

Last year seven sets of twins were also delivered, helping bring the total number of babies born in 2017 to 989

It seems the baby boom isn't over though, Bundaberg Hospital welcomed one of the year's first baby girls when Megan and Michael Murphy's daughter Frankie was born on January 6.

Frankie was born weighing in at 6 pounds 8 ounces and 54cm long and becomes a little sister to the Murphys' son Archie, 20 months.

Mrs Murphy said the six-week-old bub wasn't named after anyone in particular but it was the only girls' name the couple could agree on.

"She was nameless for a little while until we both agreed on Frankie,” she said.

Last year the most popular female baby names had a Game of Thrones flavour with Chaleesi and Ava for the girls and Arlo and Nate for the boys.

The busiest month for babies in 2017 was July with 102 births in that month alone, while the quietest month was April when 67 babies were born.

Numbers of births were slightly down compared to 2016, when 1037 babies were delivered at the Bundaberg Hospital.

Bundaberg Family Unit midwifery unit manager Dohna Myler said the family unit continued to be a busy place with midwives, nurses and doctors providing care for mothers from Bundaberg and regional areas in Wide Bay.

"(Last) year we fell just short of 1000 births, with 524 boys and 465 girls. Among our births we had the joy of delivering seven sets of twins,” Mrs Myler said.

"August was the only month when we had more girls born than boys. While our midwives are not certain of why there was a spike in boys, it was certainly an interesting statistic to see at the end of the year.”

Both Mrs Murphy and Frankie are doing well after the birth in January - who knows maybe the girls will have the numbers year.