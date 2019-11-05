Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NT Police
NT Police
Health

Boy’s death remains a mystery

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
5th Nov 2019 4:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE results of an autopsy today are expected to confirm the cause of death of a 13-year-old bouy who died suddenly on Sunday night in a remote Territory community.

The NT News understands the child was from Maningrida.

Several members of the community had posted tributes and condolences to the child on a socail media page.

In a post to the Maningrida Community Facebook page a member asked the community to avoid passing the morgue/clinic unless required as there had been a death in the community.

NT police first released details of the child's death on Monday, but were unable to give any details on the circumstances of the boy's tragic passing on Sunday.

The boy collapsed at a home in the Arnhem Land community on Sunday and passed away some time later.

An autopsy was carried out yesterday.

A police spokesman said the cause of death would not be confirmed until today as the investigation into the boy's death was ongoing.

Police are not treating the boy's death as suspicious.

An autopsy was carried out yesterday.

AN NT Police spokseman said a report would be prepared for the coroner..

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: House destroyed by fire at Woodgate

        premium_icon PHOTOS: House destroyed by fire at Woodgate

        News ALL but one room of a Woodgate house has been gutted by fire.

        Bundy race day socials

        premium_icon Bundy race day socials

        Photos Photos from Bundaberg's Melbourne Cup race day.

        • 5th Nov 2019 5:03 PM
        Jesse busted with drugs, rifle and ammo

        premium_icon Jesse busted with drugs, rifle and ammo

        News BUNDABERG’S new magistrate warned Jesse Steven Moras that he would end up in jail...

        What Bundy people think of three-year-olds at school

        premium_icon What Bundy people think of three-year-olds at school

        News Locals exchange strong opinions on schooling ages